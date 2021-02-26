Even Larabanga gods cannot help Mahama win his case in court - Obiri Boahen

NPP Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party, Nana Obiri Boahen has indicated that not even the gods from Larabanga can help John Dramani Mahama win the election petition case.

John Dramani Mahama is in the Supreme Court to seek an order for a rerun of the election 2020 which he indicates that no political party won per the country’s constitutional provisions.



In his closing statements, the former President indicated that he has proven beyond reasonable doubt that no political party won the election.



But speaking to Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio in an interview, Nana Obiri Boahen who has vowed to provide an objective analysis of the issues in court said there is no way John Mahama proved his case in court.



To him, John Dramani Mahama’s team failed to provide substantial evidence to back their claims of no one winning and therefore not even the gods of his hometown can win him the petition.

“His petition was collapsed the very day he decided not to file a witness statement. And as we stand now, not even gods from Larabanga, mallams from Damongo, or Catholic priests can help him to win his cases.”



The Supreme Court has announced that it will read its final ruling on the 2020 election petition on March 4.



