‘Even Queen Elizabeth II keeps her vocabulary simple’ – Nana Dokua tells critics of Hawa Koomson

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP, Akropong

Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei (NPP-Akropong MP), a former Deputy Minister for Information, has jumped to the defence of Mavis Hawa Koomson, the embattled Fisheries and Aquaculture minister-nominee who could not eloquently express herself before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

According to Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Hawa Koomson should be judged by her performance at the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives where she “transformed the policy document of the ministry into visible infrastructure, which today, is addressing the needs of the Ghanaian people”, but not her use of simple tenses to answer questions during the much-talked-about vetting.



In a post on her verified Facebook page, the Akropong MP wrote, “Judge the lady by her performance in her previous portfolio as the Special Development Initiatives Minister. We all are witnesses of how she transformed the policy document of her ministry into visible infrastructure, which today, is addressing the needs of the Ghanaian people.”



She continued: “Are we worried about her use of simple tenses and basic vocabulary as a yardstick to measure her competence? Does the use of ’huge’ vocabulary and efficiency have any correlation...big No!”



Nana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei added: “Even Queen Elizabeth II keeps her vocabulary simple.”



The Akropong MP who herself hardly said anything during her four years at the Information ministry added: “Lastly, before you join others to laugh at the usage of "reservoirs" in her definition of fish farming, kindly check the meaning of “reservoirs” as was used in that context.”



And then finallyNana Dokua Asiamah-Adjei endorsed Mavis Hawa Koomson thus: “She will deliver! She is competent!”

Sampson Ahi (NDC- Bodi MP), when Mavis Hawa Koomson appeared before the Appointments Committee, asked her: “What is fish farming and what are some of the advantages of fish farming?”



The nominee answered: “Thank you Mr Chairman, I’ll try my best. It is the process of rearing fish in reservoirs and fishponds, etc. Thank you. One advantage of fish farming; it makes the farmer earn income and increases fish in our community for consumption.”



During her tenure as Minister for the now-defunct Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson was responsible for the Akufo-Addo administration’s One-Village One-Dam policy which was a failure.



Read below Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei's post.



