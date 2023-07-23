Even if no one kills you - A Plus reacts to Cecilia Dapaah's resignation

A plus

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, a one-time musician turned political activist, has commented on Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources', resignation from the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

The resignation comes amidst the ongoing controversy over the alleged theft of substantial sums of money worth US$1 million, €300,000, and 350,000 Ghana Cedis in cash from her residence.



A Plus, known for his outspoken nature and his recent criticism of the former minister, shared the news of Cecilia Abena Dapaah's resignation on his social media page.



His post read: "‘Toa bɛ yi so. Obi anku wo a" - a phrase in the Akan language which can be interpreted as "If someone doesn’t kill you, you will die by yourself."



The statement appeared to be directed at the former minister suggesting that her actions had the potential consequences of being fired from the administration but she has done herself the honours by quitting.



The minister has resigned from her position.

In her letter of resignation addressed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the minister explained that she decided to resign because the issues surrounding the monies were likely to affect the government negatively.



However, she noted that the subject of theft in her home as captured by many reports has been grossly exaggerated.



"Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter. The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," parts of the letter read.



