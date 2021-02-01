Every evidence pointed to Mahama’s victory – Asiedu Nketia tells Supreme Court

Asiedu Nketiah,General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia who is one of the witnesses of the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, has told the Supreme Court that every evidence pointed to the victory of the petitioner, Mr John Dramani Mahama in last year’s presidential elections.

He made this statement in court on Monday, February 1, after his videotapes and those of former President Mahama, Peter Otokonor Boamah and Sammy Gyamfi, in which they were captured claiming that the NDC won last year’s elections, were played in the Supreme Court.



Lawyer for the 2nd Respondent, Mr Akoto Ampaw had told the court that he wanted these tapes played in order to establish the lack of credibility of Mr Asiedu Nketia.



The petitioners are asking the apex court to order a rerun of last year’s elections.



Lead counsel for the petitioners, Tsastu Tsikatu objected to the Mr Ampaw’s move to play the tape but the court granted the request and accordingly the tapes were played.



Reacting to the tapes, Mr Nketia who admitted that he was the one captured on the tape said “My Lords, I implied that I expected President Mahama to win the elections. Every evidence was pointing at president Mahama’s victory.

“In fact, My Lords, permit me, in all the 7 parliamentary and presidential elections that have been held in this country before this one the presidential candidate and the political party which wins and controls parliament ends up winning the presidency.”



Meanwhile, one of the lawyers for the 2nd Respondent Akufo-Addo, Mr Frank Davies, has been cautioned not to grant media interviews on the matters pending before the court as a participating lawyer.



The Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, before the commencement of proceedings called the lawyer out in open court and warned him to desist from such conduct.



According to the court, his conduct violates the rules of the court set out in Rule 38 of LI 2423.



Rule 38 of LI 2423 states that;

“A lawyer who is participating or has participated in the investigation or litigation of a matter that is still pending before a court shall not make an out of court statement or grant an interview to the media on the matter.”



Lawyer Frank Davies had granted an interview to the media after Friday’s sitting, this the Chief Justice says should not happen again.



The Chief Justice further urged non- participating lawyers and spokespersons for the various parties to the case to put away their wigs and gowns before granting media interviews.



In the early days of the sitting, the court warned former Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine, for talking in court.