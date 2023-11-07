Everyday People: The story of how maltreatment from family ruined this woman's life

Several people are privileged to have grown up with their parents and as a result, enjoy many privileges, including things like being able to go to good schools, have their requests met, and generally, enjoying real love from their parents or guardians.

In this edition of GhanaWeb’s Everyday People, we bring you the story of Dora, a corn seller who says she was maltreated by her father’s sister, and due to that, missed out on some life opportunities such as continuing her studies.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s reporter, Eugenia Diabah, Dora explained how she ended up living with her aunty, as well as how she was maltreated by this relative.



“My father asked me to go and help my aunt with her children who were very young at that time. He even told me I would continue schooling while with her but my aunt misunderstood everything. My stay with her was one I couldn’t write home about.



"She prevented me from continuing my studies and always engaged me in menial jobs. I helped her to sell her goods and she mostly used that money to fund her children’s school fees and well-being, leaving me behind. The maltreatment was unbearable hence, had to return to my parents’ house,” she said.



She further spoke about how when she returned to her parents, life was very difficult, and being the first child of her parents, she had to find work to do, which is why she ventured into the corn business.

Watch the interview below:







ED/AE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.