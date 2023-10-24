Everyday People: This young man was abandoned by his parents because he was still crawling at age 10

The joy of every parent is to see their baby crawl after 6 months, and by age one, expect them to take their first step with joy and excitement.

But this cannot be said for Richard, a phone repairer at Tema Station in Accra, who was still crawling by age 10.



Taking his turn on GhanaWeb TV’s Everyday People, Richard tells Victoria Kyei Baffour that his parents abandoned him because their ‘expectations’ were not met.



According to him, his parents sent him to his grandmother, who became his guardian and taught him how to bathe, wash, and do other basic things.



“I lived with my grandmother, whom I was named after. Growing up, I didn’t live with my parents. I was crawling then; between the ages of 9 and 10, I was still crawling. People even thought I would not be able to walk. So it was my grandmother that my mother and father left me with while they lived in Accra. So I can say that it was my grandmother who took care of me. She took me to school, taught me how to bathe, how to wash, and even how to walk,” he narrated.



Richard also added that his grandmother died the day he finished writing his class six exams, and that was when his woes began.

Watch Richard’s full conversation with Victoria on Everyday People below:











VKB/DAG



