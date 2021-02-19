Everyone opposing Tsikata's push for a Jean Mensa testimony is why we are in a mess - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe believes that anyone who opposes Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata’s case for the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama, is part of the reason why the country is in a mess.

The lead counsel for John Mahama has advanced several arguments as to why the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, must mount the witness box to testify in the ongoing election petition.



However, his subpoena and review of an earlier ruling have both been dismissed by the judges.



But Franklin Cudjoe, who is overwhelmed by the arguments made by Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata so far, believes the veteran lead counsel for the petitioner, “is making a case for a giant step forward in decent constitutional order to stop abusive discretionary powers”.



Mr. Cudjoe who made a post on social media is understood to have said that anyone who still does not understand why the EC chair must testify is the reason why “some small chieftain or princess with some power can abrogate contracts at will, saddle us with humongous debts or just announce election results like disco lights according [to] beats on the political dance floor”.



He added that one day the existence of this country would be erased by another small princess and Tsatsu Tsikata wouldn’t be around to remind the country about its past.

Tsatsu is making a case for a giant step forward in decent constitutional order to stop abusive discretionary powers. Everyone else opposing him is the reason we are in a mess. Some small chieftain or princess with some power can abrogate contracts at will, saddle us with humongous debts or just announce election results like disco lights according [to] beats on the political dance floor and hide behind executive discretion to evade account. Keep at it. One day, a small princess or chief will ERASE our existence. Tsatsu won't be there to tell you, I told you so. Crazy country.







