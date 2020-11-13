FLASHBACK: 'Ghana is still worth dying for' – Rawlings

Two years ago, in 2018, late former president Jerry John Rawlings said Ghana has always and will forever be a country worth dying for.

This was in reaction to comments made by brother of late President John Evans Atta Mills that Ghana is not a country worth dying for considering how the memories and legacies of fallen heroes are hardly preserved.



Samuel Atta Mills bemoaned the poor maintenance of his brother's graveyard years after his demise. He expressed unhappiness about the abandoned state of the place, insisting that it was an evident indication that ‘Ghana is not worth dying for”.



But late former president Rawlings speaking at the burial service of Highlife legend and NDC Member, Jewel Ackah described such statements as unfortunate.

He said; “I heard Mills’ brother said the country wasn’t worth dying for just because of the omission of some little grass-cutting duty around his brother’s grave, that’s most unfortunate. Ghanaians are great people, I’ve always said so and it’s a question of self-application, we just apply ourselves properly and let’s hope we will continue”



Watch the video below published on August 4, 2018



