FULL TEXT: Controversial Public Universities Bill

File photo of Parliament in session

The Public Universities Bill was introduced in 2017 and has since courted controversy.

According to the sponsor of the Bill, the Ministry of Education, PUB seeks to harmonise the finances, administration and governance structure of public universities in Ghana.



When passed, the Bill will also give the government of Ghana the power to appoint the majority of members of the University Council.



The University Council will then have the power to appoint and dismiss public university officials.

It will also give the President the power to dissolve the University Council which will now have the power to appoint a chancellor.



The academia in Ghana are against the Bill because they believe when it is passed, it will erode the independence of public universities in a way that allows manipulation by the government.



