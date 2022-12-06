Farmers' Day: TMA, Techiman, Nkoranza, Jaman, Nkoranza, Bole, others benefit from support from agro products exporter and supplier

Dr. James Rajamani and Dr Emmanuel Rajamani presenting a dummy cheque to the Bono East minister

Source: Melvin Tarlue, Contributor

The theme for this year’s National Farmers Day celebration was "Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition" and the same was celebrated on December 2, 2022, in Koforidua in the Eastern regional capital.

Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, a mother company of the Kingdom Exim group, the leading West African based quality focused agro products exporter and supplier, with its head office in Tema-Ghana, and pronounced presence in the West Africa sub-region, has grown from a company to a Group of Companies since its advent in 2008.



Kingdom Exim Group has supported the Government of Ghana at the national, regional and MDA levels in organizing the 38th National Farmers' Day Celebration with approximately GHC 500,000.00.



This support specifically covered three regions and seven MDA’s. The regions are, the Bono East, Ahafo Region and Upper West Region, aside the National support.



Among the MDAs that benefitted from the generous support of Kingdom Exim Group are: Tema Metropolitan Assembly, Techiman North and South, Nkoranza, Jaman North and South, Bole and Sawla.



Kingdom Exim Group supported the 2022 Best Crop Farmer with Ghc 25,000.00 and the Bono East Region alone with Ghc 20,000.00.



The total cash support Kingdom Exim Group made to the regions, MDAs and at the national level celebration were aside other donated packages such as pesticides, weedicides, and logistics to some Farmers.