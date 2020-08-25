General News

Fear grips St. Louis SHS following alleged rape of student

St. Louis Senior High School

A final year student of St. Louis Senior High School in Kumasi is alleged to have been sexually assaulted by an unknown man on campus over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday night when the victim was studying at about 10:30 pm in one of the classrooms.



The attacker reportedly overpowered the victim during a struggle, dragged her to a nearby bush in the school and forcibly had sex with her.



The victim was found with severe bruises and blood stains and admitted at the KNUST Hospital for treatment.



The school’s administration and educational authorities have remain tight-lipped on the incident.

Kumasi-based Akoma FM has, however, learnt the students are in a state of fear following the incident.



It still remains unclear whether there has been an arrest but the development has triggered a security council meeting in the Oforikrom Municipality, where the school is located.



The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service is said to have taken over investigations into the incident.

