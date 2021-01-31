Fidel to reconstruct Atlantic Hall monument at University of Cape Coast

Kofi and Mother Atlantic statue

Source: Revolutionary Voice, Contribution

Former SRC PRO of the University of Cape Coast, Fidel Osei Agyemang, who is also currently contesting for the Atlantic Hall presidency, as part of his campaign policies, has promised, members of the hall, to reconstruct and modernise the symbol of the hall, which was vandalised some months ago.

According to Fidel, the Kofi and Mother Atlantic statue which was constructed some 9 years ago is not just important to the hall, but to the University as well, and as such the urgent need to reconstruct and modernise it.



Fidel has expressed that he has done wider consultation and it wouldn't be difficult to get it done. Mr. Fidel has also emphasized that reconstructing the monument should be a collective concern of all members of the hall and calls on all members of the hall to remove any doubts from their mind that the monuments cannot be constructed.

According to Fidel, there won't be a lot of programs and activities in the hall and university this year, due to circumstances caused by COVID-19 and as such the funds of the hall should be channelled to massive renovations and giving the hall a face-lift.



Fidel has called on all members to endorse Team Fidel in the upcoming elections because members of the hall deserve a strong voice and representation.

