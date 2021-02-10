Fight against galamsey under Akufo-Addo largely successful – Kan-Dapaah

National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah

National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah has averred that the fight against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey has been pretty successful under the governance of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that though the government took bold actions to end galamsey in the country, a lot more has to be done.



Mr Kan-Dapaah admitted that government will have a tough time should it want to ban illegal mining at once.



Making this known during his vetting with the Appointment’s Committee in Parliament, the National Security Minister-designate said, “Galamsey has gone on for years. In some places over 100 years except that they were not as destructive as they are now so to say that you’ll just ban galamsey activities, wholesale like that, you are obviously going to have a problem.

"At the same time, you cannot allow the mess that we were witnessing to go on without any action so I think government was right in taking all those bold actions that we took, I think we did have a lot of success, I think it has become clear that we still have a lot to do,” he stated.



Meanwhile, he’s optimistic that plans put in place by government to halt community mining would work out.