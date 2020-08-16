Crime & Punishment

Final year JHS student commits suicide at Assin Akropong

The boy was found hanging with a sponge tied to his neck from the window rod. File photo

An 18-year-old JHS 3 student, known as Paa Kwabena, has committed suicide at Assin Akropong in the Assin Central District of the Central Region.

He was found hanging with a sponge tied to his neck from the window rod of his house around Saturday Evening.



It is not known what caused the young man to commit suicide.



Speaking to Kasapa FM News Yaw Boagyan, sister of the deceased, Afia Tinkoranmaa who was shocked by her brother’s death said the deceased, prior to taking his life showed no signs of worry.

According to her, she sent the deceased to fetch her water nearby and come for food after he had complained of hunger, only for her to hear a few minutes later that her brother had committed suicide.



The Assin Fosu Police who were informed about the incident arrived at the scene and conveyed the body to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital mortuary at Assin Fosu for preservation.



Police have since commenced investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.