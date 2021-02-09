First phase of Mahama petition closes as Jean Mensa is free from witness box

Jean Mensa, Chairperson, Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission’s Counsel Justin Amenuvo has informed the apex court of the land that the Chairperson of the first respondent will not be cross-examined.

Justin Amenuvo said given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses who were crossed examined in the case, they do not want to lead any further evidence.



“Given the evidence of the petitioner’s witnesses under cross-examination so far, of those witnesses, speaking for the 1st respondent, it is the 1st respondent’s case that we do not wish to lead any further evidence and therefore we are praying that this matter proceeds under Order 36 Rule 43 and CI 87 rule 3 (e) 5, we hereby and on that basis close our case.”



Lead Counsel for the second respondent has also closed his case and has indicated that his witness will not mount the witness box.

But Tsatsu Tsikata who represents the petitioner has objected to the move by the Lawyer for the first respondent.



Hearing has since been adjourned to February 9, 2021.



