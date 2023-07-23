Five big issues Cecilia Dapaah addressed in her resignation letter

Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources

Former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah tendered in her resignation from the role in a letter dated July 22, 2023.

The letter was addressed to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, among others stating her reasons for quitting and steps she intends to take going forward.



The one-time lawmaker had been mirred in a controversy surrounding the theft of huge sums of monies - in local and foreign currencies - by two former maids at her private residence.



Her letter addressed five topical issues on the controversy. GhanaWeb points out these issues and their significance to the ongoing brouhaha.



Happy to have served



Dapaah stresses that she is proud of her time in public service and thanked president Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government and by so doing serve Ghanaians.



"It has been a great privilege and honour for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in your government and an even greater honour to have worked to try and bring your great vision for our country to fruition," she said.



"I thank you my dear, Mr President, for the honour done me in giving me the opportunity to serve our beautiful nation Ghana," her concluding paragraph read.



Inconsistencies in media reports



The former minister suggested that the figures being reported are not a true reflection of what she and her husband filed to the police.

"The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home.



"Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position," she wrote.



Why I am resigning



According to her, resigning was the right thing in order not to burden the government with her personal issues.



"I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time," she intimated.



I'm ready to cooperate with investigative bodies



The calls for investigative bodies to probe the issue has come in thick and fast. From calls on the Special Prosecutor to the Attorney-General to the Police and EOCO among others, this, the minister says she is ready to submit to.



"I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts."



I'll clear my name in the end

The general public has largely been critical of the issue especially with the amount of monies reported, opposition Members of Parliament have asked for her resignation or sack.



"I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours," she added.



Read the full resignation letter below:



It has been a great privilege and honour for me to have been given the opportunity to serve in your government and an even greater honour to have worked to try and bring your great vision for our country to fruition.



Since yesterday, Friday, July 21, 2023, social and traditional media have been full of stories about a court case involving a theft that took place last year in the home I live with my husband and daughter.



The stories sought to suggest that I own various huge sums of foreign currencies and millions of Ghana cedis which have been stolen from my home. Whereas I can state emphatically that those figures do not represent correctly what my husband and I reported to the Police, I am very much aware of the import of such stories around someone in my position.



I am resigning therefore because I do not want this matter to become a preoccupation of government and a hindrance to the work of government at such a crucial time.



I intend to cooperate fully with all state agencies to enable them fully establish the facts.



I have no doubt whatsoever that at the end of the processes, it will be fully established that I have conducted myself with integrity during my period in public service and I will be fully exonerated from all the allegations that have filled the public domain in the past 24 hours.

I thank you my dear, Mr President, for the honour done me in giving me the opportunity to serve our beautiful nation Ghana.



Sincerely,



CECILIA ABENA DAPAAH (MS)



