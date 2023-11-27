Forget about winning 2024 if you don’t mend broken bridges – Osei Kyei to NPP

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is the Majority Leader in Parliament

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is of the view that the New Patriotic Party will struggle if it fails to mend its internally broken bridges.

He is of the view that even Alan Kyerematen, who has been open about his bitterness and has resigned from the political party needs to be engaged to ensure that he is brought back to their fold.



“The central party needs to come together to immediately initiate steps of mending and repairing ourselves. That is why I’ve always mentioned that even Kyerematen who has come out to say that he has resigned, we need to still engage him.



“… It’s never too late, we can and should repair. If we cannot then you better forget about the elections. Why, because on our own accords, the NPP is difficult for us to win any elections because our base support is in the region of 46-47%.

"You require floating voters to join you so if you can repair yourself, forge a united front and make your party attractive, you cannot attract floating voters to scale the hurdle of 50+1 in order to win power and that is why we do not have any alternative than to do serious introspection and repair ourselves, regenerate ourselves in order to attract floating voters”, he said in a yet-to-be aired interview on TV3.



The NPP has been faced with a number of internal party issues in recent times, including the dismissal of some four persons said to be owing allegiance to Alan Kyerematen, a former founding member of the party.



Alan resigned and is now the leader of an independent political movement known as the Movement for Change.