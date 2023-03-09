5
Former Presidents Kufuor, Mahama among dignitaries at President Akufo-Addo’s 2023 SoNA

Kuffour And Mahama 2 Former president Kufour and former president Mahama were present at SoNA 2023

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

Former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama were among the dignitaries, who graced President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament.

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, together with the Leadership of the House, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minority Leader, received President Akufo-Addo into the Chamber of the House.

Other high-profile dignitaries at the event include the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his spouse Hajia Samira Bawumia and the spouse of the Speaker, Madam Alice Adjoa Yornas.

The rest are Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Nana Otuo Siriboe, the Chairman of the Council of State, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, the Chief of Staff at the Presidency, ministers of state, security service chiefs, traditional rulers and members of the diplomatic community in Ghana.

