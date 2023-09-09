Four candidates write WASSCE with Police escort at OPASS

File photo

Four (4) candidates are writing this year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with a police escort at Ofori Panin Senior High School(OPASS) while 63 others come with their parents.

The candidates who are writing the exams under police guard have allegedly engaged in various criminal activities including robbery.



One of the candidates is on remand hence writing the exams from Akyem Tafo Police cells.



In July this year, one of the deboardinized students, Kelvin Bonzy, granted bail by police for robbery was stabbed to death by a mob in Koforidua when he attempted to rob a female student of Koforidua Technical University (KTU).



The 63 other students who came with their parents or guardians allegedly engaged in various misconducts on campus before the final examination.



A total of 67 candidates listed for various misconducts compulsorily wear all-white dress to school to distinguish them from their colleagues.



The decision by the management of the school is in line with the directive issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES)

The directive which seeks to address spontaneous indiscipline among final year students after registering to write WASSCE stated that management of schools can deboardinize students found culpable of gross misconduct while those engaged in criminal activities be handed over to the police.



Meanwhile,a candidate writing the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the Ofori Panin Senior High School examination centre was stripped half-naked for wearing an unprescribed dress.



The incident occurred Thursday morning when the candidates were writing an English Language paper.



The student wore a white top and brown khaki shorts instead of all white attire to the examination center which angered an official to strip him naked by removing the shorts leaving his boxer shorts on to continue the exams.



The latest incident corroborates many reports of maltreatment and intimidation of candidates at the examination centre.