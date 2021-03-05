Frank Davies admonishes Ghanaians to abide with Supreme Court decision

Lawyer Frank Davies

Frank Davies, a member of the Akufo-Addo legal team has advised Ghanaians to stand by the Supreme Court verdict delivered on Thursday, 04 March 2021.

“We want to entreat all Ghanaians to abide by the decision of the Supreme Court of the land. We thank our good friends on the other side for their bravery in mounting this petition, albeit, we all found that the petition indeed contained nothing but factual errors and inaccuracies.” Davies said at a press briefing Thursday after the Supreme Court verdict. “Ghanaians [must] accept the rendition of the Supreme Court in the supreme interest of justice so that governance of the country can continue in these challenging times."



He then advised the petitioner: “There are other means to challenge their verdict… we want to believe that this is the end of the 2020 election petition,” Frank Davis stressed.

The seven-member panel of the Supreme Court in a unanimous decision dismissed the election petition filed by the 2020 NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama, on the basis that it had no merit.



