Freda Prempeh details how she is coping at sanitation ministry since Cecilia Dapaah resigned

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Dr. Freda Prempeh, believes that the fight against galamsey, which, ultimately involves issues of water, should not be left to a select few to fight.

She explained that beyond traditional rulers and community folk who have an integral part to play in this, the biggest responsibilities lie at the doorsteps of every other Ghanaian.



Speaking in her first sit-down interview since becoming minister of the sector, with GhanaWeb TV's Etsey Atisu, Dr. Freda Prempeh explained that there is more that must be done to safeguard Ghana's waters.



"I think I heard Dormaahene somewhere in the media saying that nobody can come to Dormaa and mine... and so you see that the rivers there are clean. So, we all have to put our feet down.



"It's a collective effort. I cannot fight it alone; you cannot fight it alone, because if they come and we don't give them access, if they come and we stop them, if they come and we report them, do you think they will continue to come? But when they come, we accept them because we think that we can make a penny or two from what they are coming to do, forgetting that we are contaminating - all those things are affecting our water bodies," she said.



She also highlighted some of the things that her ministry is doing in an attempt to keep the sanitation situation in Ghana in check.



Freda Prempeh was appointed minister of the sector after her predecessor, Cecilia Dapaah, resigned, following a court case in which she is seeking to retrieve some over $1 million supposedly stolen from her Abelemkpe home by two house helps.

Watch Freda Prempeh's full interview with GhanaWeb's Etsey Atisu below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE