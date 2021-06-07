Free SHS: Admit challenges exist, call for stakeholders’ forum - Apaak to govt

Deputy Ranking Member on Education and Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak

Deputy Ranking Member on Education and Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Clement Apaak, has called on government to quickly call for a Stakeholder’s Forum to discuss the way forward for the Free SHS policy introduced in 2017.

According to him, the forum will help review the policy and find lasting solutions to the challenges facing the policy.



His comments come after Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum touted government’s achievements made so far in the educational system and the successes chalked following the introduction of the Free SHS.



The Minister said government had made giant strides in providing teaching and learning materials and expanded physical infrastructure like classroom blocks, dormitories, science and library laboratories, among others, to second cycle educational institutions across the country even though some elements in the society had tried to downplay Government’s efforts.



Dr. Adutwum stressed that Ghana may not have the best education system in the world, but the NPP government has made giant strides over the past four years.



But reacting to the issues on Atinka AM Drive hosted by Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Dr. Clement Apaak said, government should listen to the cry of Ghanaians and admit that there are challenges facing the policy.

He said, the well-being of the over 1.2M students should be a collective effort and not treated politically



He added that, the main challenge facing the policy is inadequate funding but government is just pretending everything is working.



When asked by the host what proposals the Minority have made to tackle the challenges facing the policy, Mr. Apaak alleged that suggestions and views by the Minority are not considered by the Chairman of the committee.



"Whenever we go for meetings as a Committee, we, the Minority are not given the opportunity to contribute on matters concerning the Free SHS and when we even contribute, our concerns are disregarded by the chair of the committee," he added.