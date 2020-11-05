Free SHS: Headmasters being intimidated over issues - Former headmaster

File Photo: Beneficiary students of the Free SHS policy

The former Tempane SHS headmaster Mr. Dominic Amolale Ndego says headteachers of government Senior High Schools across the country are being intimidated just so they do not voice out the numerous challenges of the Free SHS.

Mr. Ndego was suspended in October 2018 as a result of the presence of then National Organiser aspirant of the NDC Captain Joseph Akamba at the premises of Tempane SHS.



Speaking at a short ceremony in which he donated motorbikes to support the activities of the Upper East NDC Campaign team, the former Headmaster criticized the poor manner in which the policy was implemented and assured electorates of John Mahama and the NDC’s commitment to reform the policy and fully cancel the double-track system.



He likened the double-track system to a traffic light that gets parents and students confused as to when school vacates and reopens.



Mr. Amolale said the NPP government used his suspension to further intimidate and frighten headteachers into keeping mute and accepting anything the government wanted to do.

He said, “A lot of Buffer stock suppliers are supplying unwholesome and underweight foodstuff to schools but the headmasters have no say because the suppliers are members of the ruling party and have powers that make them untouchable.”



“The NPP government should have completed the 200 New Senior High schools NDC was building before rolling out a universal/progressively free SHS as was the plan of Mahama. That would have prevented the introduction of the double-track system and the overcrowding that even led to some students sleeping outside.”



He thanked the NDC party for the tremendous support and show of love he received when he was suspended from his position as headmaster.