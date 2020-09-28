Free SHS: I misjudged NPP's implementation – Kabila confesses

Former Acting General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bonfeh, also known as Kabila has admitted to 'misjudging' the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their implementation of the free SHS policy.
"In 2016, I questioned the sincerity of the NPP campaign for free SHS because of the philosophy of their party; I said it was just for campaign...I am ready to say that as a human being who could make errors, I misjudged" he indicated
Kabila who was speaking to Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' confessed that "I doubted it (Free SHS) but I am humbled to accept that Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP have beaten me"
Listen to him in the video below:
