Free SHS: Parents are free to pay fees – Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has said parents who wish to pay the fees for their wards despite the Free SHS program are free to do so.

According to him, the government would applaud any parent who does so.



He told Starr News’ Francis Abban in an exclusive interview that “if you want to pay fees for your child enjoying free SHS, you go to the school and give money to the headmaster. We’ll applaud you for that.”

He also reassured parents of the highest standards of education for their ward amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.



“The kids being asked to go back home was a mistake by GES. The team has done well but there can be missteps and they apologized. I can tell parents that their children’s education is in good hands.”