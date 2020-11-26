Free SHS: Stop wallowing in illusion and face reality - Mame Yaa Aboagye slams Mahama

Mame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of NPP

The Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye says Mr. Mahama should wake up from his slumber over claims that he introduced the free SHS policy.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, during a campaign tour of the Upper East Region, said the Free SHS programme was started by his government in 2015.



He said the current government poorly implemented the programme which compelled them to adopt the double-track system.



He assured Ghanaians he will “cancel the double-track system” when elected as President again.



Reacting to the claims, Mame Yaa slammed Mahama saying ''how can something you said will collapse our educational system be your vision? You cannot reap where you have not sown; so don't be deceived that your little tricks will work on the electorates. Ghanaians are more discerning and will not fall for your lies''.

It's like NDC and Mr. Mahama have no shame. How can they claim to have started free SHS after campaigning vigorously against the policy? Yes, you (Mahama) campaign against such a laudable policy that has to help a farmer's son, Thomas Amoanis from Asuabo village in Adeiso who has 8A1s in the WASSCE result'', she added.



She averred that "free SHS policy was introduced by President Akufo-Addo as one of his major campaign promises in the 2016 election, so stop wallowing in illusion and face the reality because you have already lost the election".



