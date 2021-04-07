Free SHS: We don’t have beds, other logistics to function – CHASS

GES) on Monday announced that it has rescheduled the reopening for SHS Form 3 students

The President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools (CHASS) Alhaji Yakub Abubarkar has stated that the decision to postpone the reopening date for SHS 3 students by the Ghana Education Service (GES) was due to lack of furniture and other logistics to facilitate effective teaching and learning.

According to the Kumasi T.I Ahmadiayah Senior High School headmaster, their concerns prompted the education ministry to postpone the reopening date for final year SHS students.



“We are talking about the challenges of congestion in our classrooms and dormitories. It is true that through the government intervention of the emergency project we have had classrooms and dormitories provided by the government but the furniture and the beds that we need in those facilities have not been provided yet for many schools.



“And so we drew the management’s attention that though these structures are there we need these things for them to be functional,” Alhaji Abubakar said.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) on Monday announced that it has rescheduled the reopening for Senior High School (SHS) Form 3 students to May 5.



According to GES, the postponement was after management considered a proposal from the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS).



The Service said, “This applies to all Form 3 students (single track and double track schools). Further details will be announced. All other arrangements on the calendar remain unchanged.”