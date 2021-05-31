Free SHS not struggling but if parents want to pay, it is not a crime - Coordinator

A photo of President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

The coordinator for the free senior high school in the Ashanti Region, Owusu Brobbey, has shot down claims that secondary schools in the country are overcrowded.

She said contrary to claims that schools are struggling to feed students, students in boarding facilities are fed three times daily with the day students getting one hot meal a day.



She said no student has been asked to pay for feeding or any other cost under the policy.



She, however, added that parents who wish to support the schools are at liberty to do so at will.



"If parents are claiming they are tired and are willing to pay fees, that is their choice. If you are ready to support a school and you go to the headmaster, he/she will accept the support and commend you. But it is not an indication that the policy is struggling,” she said.

She said the policy is firm, strong, and benefiting several deprived families.



She assured Ghanaians challenges confronting the policy are being fixed therefore, the public should ignore any form of the negative narrative surrounding the policy.



She was optimistic that the policy was here to stay and no amount of propaganda will destroy the gains made.