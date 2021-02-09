GBC finally assigns sign interpreters to election petition coverage

The use of a sign interpreter is a big boost for inclusion

When broadcast of the ongoing election petition case started on Monday, February 8, viewers saw a boost for inclusion efforts as sign language interpreters appeared at the bottom of the screen.

It was the first time since hearings began at the Supreme Court of Ghana, that an interpreter was assigned to serve the aurally challenged among the viewing public.



The state-run Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC, is one of the leading champions of integrating sign language, especially in its news programs.



The presence of an interpreter was however absent since the Supreme Court began hearing the petition in mid-January.



Another state institution known to always have interpreters is the Information Ministry. All media briefings have personnel helping with interpretation.





In May 2020, a sign language interpreter, Love Amissah, who spoke to GhanaWeb in an interview, bemoaned the treatment meted out to interpreters by some event organisers.



According to her, many people do not value their profession hence disrespect them anytime they are contracted to sign at events; completely disregarding the efforts they put in to get the information across without missing salient points.



“They disrespect us, we the interpreters. They think ‘you just come there and throw your hands, what’s so special about this.”



Her colleague, Clement Sam adding his voice to this, noted that some speakers even doubt the signs they make during events. “They tend to think that well he’s just an interpreter so is he really sure what he is doing? Is he really telling the story as it’s supposed to be?” he added.