Ga Manste meets Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Hogbetsotso

Mon, 7 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is often this rivalry between the Gas and the people of Ashantis, with one tribal group accusing the other of disrespect.

A recent clash between Ga chiefs and Ashanti chiefs at the funeral of the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, in September 2022 gave wind to this rivalry.

An Ashanti chief, who was representing the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, infuriated the Ga chiefs, who were representing the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, who claimed he (the Asante chief) was disrespecting Ga chiefs by riding on a palanquin in their land and insisted that he get down and walk to the funeral grounds.

But this rivalry was nowhere to be found when the two overlords of the Asante land and Ga lands met at the Anlo Hogbetsotso.

Audio-visuals sighted by GhanaWeb showed the two kings cordially interacting as they happily hugged each other.

The two seem not to have enough of each other as they embrace each other for long minutes as they are whispering some words into each other.

