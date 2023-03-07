1
Ghana@66: 30 school children, security officers collapse during parade in Kumasi

88601463 One of the victims being stretchered off the grounds

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

At least 30 school children and security officers collapsed during the Independence Day parade in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, on Monday, 6 March 2023.

Six of them, the Regional Coordinator for Non-Communicable Diseases, Mrs Lydia Owusu Ansah, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah, were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The situation, she said, was a result of dehydration and loss of glucose, while others were hungry.

The number of persons who collapsed, Mrs Ansah said, reduced this year due to advice given to the schools and the security officers earlier.

The parade was held at the jubilee park in the Kumasi Metropolis of the region on the theme:" Our unity. Our strength. Our purpose".

Six school cadets, six non-cadet, 13 basic schools, four volunteer organisations, and 11 state security contingents participated in the parade.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah called on Ghanaians to unite and forge together to help the nation progress.

