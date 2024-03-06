Ghana@67 Celebration: See the first photos from Koforidua

Scenes from the 67th Independence Day Celebration

The national parade to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary is ongoing at the capital town of the Eastern Region, Koforidua.

Already seated at the event are Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other government functionaries including, the Minister for Interior, Henry Quartey and the Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutum, as well as some chiefs in the Eastern Region.



Personnel of the various security agencies in Ghana, including the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have their contingents in the national parade formed at the Youth Resource Centre in Koforidua.



Students from various schools in the Eastern region including the Aburi Girls Senior High School are also part of the parade.



The 2024 Independence Day celebration is themed: "Our Democracy, Our Pride”, which President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to speak on.



It will focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The parade, which is expected to be graced by high-profile personalities, including the Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, as the Special Guest of Honour will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups, all set to participate in the activities.

