Ghana Army receives mortal remains of soldier who died in India

Soldiers carrying the mortal remains of the late Sani Victor Kwaku

The Ghana Armed Forces, on Tuesday, July 20, 2023, received the mortal remains of one of its officers who died in India.

According to the army, the deceased soldier, Late Warrant Officer Class One (WOI) Sani Victor Kwaku, died in the Asian country after a short illness.



In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, the army stated that the late Victor Kwaku until his demise was stationed at the 37 Military Hospital.



“The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has received the mortal remains of the Late Warrant Officer Class One (WOI) Sani Victor Kwaku at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on Thursday 20 July, 2023.



“During the Short ceremony at KIA, the Clergy, Chaplain Captain Michael Aniangyei and Imam Lieutenant Mohammed Abubakar prayed for the soul of the deceased and asked for God’s guidance and protection for the family during this difficult time,” parts of the post read.



It indicated that the mortal remains of its officer has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital Morgue.



The Ghana Armed Forces did not state the reasons why the soldier was in India.

