Ghana’s democracy in shambles – A.B.A Fuseini

Member of Parliament for Sanerigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Sanerigu in the Northern Region, A.B.A Fuseini, says the country’s democracy is on the verge of collapse as a result of the actions of the Electoral Commission (EC) boss, Jean Mensa.

According to the lawmaker, the EC boss is a dishonest woman who has no respect for the truth.



This statement by ABA Fuseini follows a scuffle that ensued between some members of the Minority in Parliament and the Police at the Electoral Commission (EC) headquarters in Accra on Tuesday 22nd December 2020.



The scuffle followed a walk by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) members of Parliament from parliament to present a petition to the EC.



The MPs were, however, prevented from going beyond a barricade around the Ridge Roundabout in Accra.



Led by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Chief Whip, The MPs defied the orders of the police leading to a scuffle.

The Police were seen manhandling some of the MP’s including Mr Iddirisu.



Commenting on the fracas on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, The Member of Parliament for Saneriguin the Northern Region, ABA Fuseini refuted claims that the Minority did not inform the EC before staging the walk to the EC’s office.



ABA Fuseini expressed displeasure in the EC’s refusal to at least send a representative to take their petition on behalf of the EC.



“She is the head of the Electoral Commission, we were not insistent in her receiving the petition herself. She could have asked someone to come and meet us but that would have been someone standing in for her”, he added.