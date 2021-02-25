Ghana's lands and natural resources are the property of Ghanaians - Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources

Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has pledged his commitment to protect the country's lands and natural resources.

Abu Jinapor took his turn before the Appointments Committee in Parliament on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, and was vetted by the Committee.



The Minister-designate answered a barrage of questions before the Committee.



A question bordered on Article 268 which vests in Parliament the responsibility of ratifying an agreement to grant the rights to or concessions for the exploitation of minerals and natural resources.

Giving his interpretation of Article 268, Mr Abu Jinapor said; "By all intents and purposes, the lands and natural resources of Ghana constitute the property of the Ghanaian people vested in their President to be held in trust for the benefit of the Ghanaian people and therefore Mr Chairman, Article 268, in my view, then ensures that given that the lands and natural resources constitute the property of this country; Parliament becomes the accountable body for the utilization and management of the lands and natural resources of our country which is why the grant of a mineral right will require Parliamentary ratification.



"...my conceptual interpretation of it is that the natural resources belong to the Ghanaian people. It's their property. It's vested in their President to deal with or deal in for their benefit," he said.