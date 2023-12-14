GhanaWeb Excellence Awards: The recognition women will give women leverage to hit international communities - Gifty Anti

The third edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards which was dedicated to women, has received high praise from media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti.

Commending the organisers for dedicating the edition to women, Gifty Anti expressed her admiration for the initiative and highlighted the global significance of recognizing women's accomplishments, especially in the face of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.



She acknowledged the pivotal role played by GhanaWeb in shedding light on the achievements of Ghanaian women and creating a platform to showcase their excellence.



“It is very significant, because globally, this year has been very tough for women. Especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2021 till now, it's been really tough and a lot of women are now recovering from the losses made in 2020. Relationships, business, finances etc, it's been tough for them.”



She also urged women not to look down on themselves as they also deserve to be celebrated.



“It's very significant, recognising women who are making change. Today, it is not just the regulars who are being recognised. Look at the woman coming from Bongo and the passion with which her son spoke, it means we have a lot of things to be done. Women are doing things even though they are hardly appreciated but they do them all the same. But they should understand that they deserve the commendation. When it comes hallelujah, even when it doesn't come, give it to yourself, celebrate yourself every now and then because you are doing a yeoman's job.”

Gifty Anti who was the Guest of Honour for the night also commended GhanaWeb.



“We are not there yet, but we have come a long way. We still have a really long way to go. In the case of GhanaWeb, this is the first time you are doing it. When the Commercial Manager, Eric gave the statistics, even though I was in the media for all these years, I didn't know about GhanaWeb.



“I mean you guys are big and you have the opportunity to put not just Ghana but the women of Ghana and tonight you have done that. I am sure you are going to churn out the story for every single woman you have honoured and that is a big thing for the world to know that Ghanaian women are excelling in various fields of endeavours. This just doesn't just boost their confidence but it also gives them that advantage or that leverage to hit the international community,” she said.



16 women were awarded on Friday, December 8, 2023 in competitive categories at the 3rd GhanaWeb Excellence Awards while others received honorary awards, all for their exceptional leadership and dedication to their work.



