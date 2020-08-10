General News

GhanaWeb Polls: Over 52% of respondents say students who attacked invigilators should be prosecuted

Some students of the Bright Senior High School in the Eastern Region

A whopping 1,465 votes out of the total 2,769 respondents are calling for the prosecution of students who brutalized WAEC invigilators in the ongoing West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The poll which was based on the question "should the students who attacked invigilators be prosecuted?" had 52.91% respondence voting YES whilst 1,187 respondents representing 42.87% voted NO.



Some 117 respondents selected “Indifferent”, representing 4.23% of the total votes.



On Thursday, August 6, 2020, some final year students of the Bright Senior High School in Akyem Kukurantumi in the Eastern Region also physically attacked an invigilator over what they termed as intimidation and molestation during their Social Studies paper. A journalist from the Daily Graphic, Emmanuel Pacome, was also assaulted by the angry mob of students.



The Ghana Education Service in a statement dated August 7, 2020, dismissed and barred 14 WASSCE candidates from writing their remaining examination on the grounds of indiscipline. Adding that although the sanctions might be harsh, it was to “serve as a deterrent and to ensure that life and property are protected in schools”.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the GES to reconsider their decision by allowing all 14 dismissed students to sit for the remaining exams.

NB: Results from this poll are only representative of participants and therefore cannot be generalized.



See results from the polls here:







Background to GhanaWeb polls



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: should the EC go ahead with the new register?

This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.



Results from this poll is only representative of participants and therefore cannot be generalised.

