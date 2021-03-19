GhanaWebRoadSafety: Watch how people dangerously compete with speeding cars on N1

The George Walker Bush Highway is a busy road stretch on most days.

Thousands of vehicles – public and private – ply the stretch daily as people move to and from their residences to places of work.



A major road safety concern that has been raised continually is the unapproved crossing of the road at different points between the Lapaz Las Palmas junction to the Apenkwa area and beyond.



More often than not, especially during the mornings, drivers have to be extra cautious using the highway as people cross the road using man-made spaces left in the concrete and metal railing partitioning the stretch.



Of major concern is the Achimota overhead where people compete with vehicles especially in the mornings and evenings.



A number of incidents have been recorded where cars have nearly missed people or even knocked others down.

The question is, what is the road and highways authorities doing to deter people from using such dangerous crossings?



The highway is a six-lane, 14-kilometre stretch.



It is also known as the Mallam–Tetteh Quashie Highway, it links the urban town of Mallam to Lapaz, Achimota, Legon interchange, Dzorwulu and the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange.



Watch this video of people dangerously crossing the highway:



