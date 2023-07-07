Ghanaian MP takes stance against LGBTQ+ activities

Member of Parliament for Sissala East constituency

In a recent interview on the GHOne TV Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament for Sissala East constituency, has expressed his stance on the LGBTQ+ issue in Ghana.

According to him, it is not right to impose same-sex relations on the country and that Ghana should not be forced to accept it due to international pressure.



Amidu Issahaku highlighted the importance of Ghanaian culture and the value placed on the family system.



He emphasized that Ghana's culture teaches and upholds societal cohesion and the natural means of procreation, adding that the influence of Islam and Christianity in Ghana further reinforced these family and cultural values.



"As a predominantly Christian country with a significant Muslim population, Ghana's major religions have clear positions on homosexuality and LGBTQ+. For instance, the Holy Bible in Leviticus 18:22 states that sexual relations between men are detestable. Islam also considers homosexuality and LGBTQ+ to be grave sins, going against the natural human nature created by Allah."



He noted that traditional African religions do not practice, think of, or imagine homosexuality or LGBTQ+.

H argued that historically, none of the over one hundred tribes and ethnic groups in Ghana have a history of such practices, even during British colonial rule, Ghana readily accepted the criminalization of homosexuality and LGBTQ+.



The Member of Parliament warned of the potential dangers associated with accepting LGBTQ+ practices. He pointed to Western countries, particularly the United States, where the LGBTQ+ agenda has gone beyond boundaries and led to dehumanizing practices. "For instance, gender-affirming care for minors allows them to change their gender without parental consent, diminishing the influence of parents."



Furthermore, he argued that the LGBTQ+ agenda undermines the role of the nuclear family in promoting positive education. "Society is forced to recognize non-existing genders, disregarding the distinct differences between men and women."



According to him, children in Western pro-LGBTQ+ societies are made to believe they could be trapped in the wrong body, leading to body mutilation in pursuit of their "proper" gender.



The Member of Parliament stressed that Ghana should not accept something it does not believe in just for external support. He urged the country to pursue its own development based on its beliefs, as Western countries do.

