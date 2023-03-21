Ghanaians have come to realise that everything Akufo-Addo says is a scam – Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over his claim that he has revived a “dead economy”, he inherited from ex-President John Dramani Mahama.

Speaking at the NDC’s 2023 True State of the Nation’s Address in Accra, on Monday, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said that Ghanaians have now come to the realisation that the president has been lying to them and they would no longer believe anything he says.



He went on to list some lies the president supposedly told Ghanaians, including his promise that individual bondholders with not get haircuts on their bonds in the government's Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).



“.. nothing the President says can be believed because everything he has said has proven untrue. Ghanaians have come to realise that: The claim by the President that he knew how to revive a dead economy was a scam;



“We are a proud nation; we are not going to the IMF” was a scam; There will be no haircuts” was a scam; The promise to build 88 district hospitals within one year was a scam; The Agenda 111 hospital project was a scam; The promise to abolish road tolls was a scam;



“The promise to convert toll booths into ultramodern public toilets was a scam; The claim that there was a global shortage of childhood vaccines was a scam; No state funds will finance the national cathedral was a scam designed to fleece the state by the likes of Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng/Kwabena Adu Gyamfi (whichever is applicable), David Adjaye and Curry Summers,” he said.





Watch Asiedu Nketiah’s remarks below:





Akufo-Addo's claim of knowing how to revive a dead economy was a scam - Asiedu Nketia#UTVNews pic.twitter.com/5qkbHkSrAO — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) March 20, 2023

