Ghanaians have regretted trying Akufo-Addo and NPP - Nana Oye

Member of NDC Manifesto Committee, Nana Oye Bampoe

Secretary to the Manifesto Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Nana Oye Bampoe says Ghanaians decided to try the NPP in 2017 but she‘s sure the country has regretted to the decision they took.

According to her, the people of Ghana have accepted the NDC’s ticket of John and Jane and their superior manifesto so will back the NDC to make Ghana a better place to live.



“The people of Ghana decided to try the NPP, and I am sure by now, they have deeply regretted it. They have welcomed the NDC 2020 manifesto together with our flagbearer.”



The former Gender Minister under the erstwhile John Mahama led administration said the beauty of the 2020 elections is the fact that country has the opportunity of choosing between two tested individuals and it’s clear that the NDC stands out.

“In 2016, more people voted for the NPP, which is why they are in government. The beauty of it is that Ghanaians have tasted wine, Ghanaians have tasted sweetness and Ghanaians have now tasted bitterness, and they can tell the difference. They are calling, wailing and cannot wait for December 7 to cast their ballot for the NDC, along with John Dramani Mahama and Prof. Opoku-Agyemang,” she said in an interview on Accra-based Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“The good thing is that Ghanaians can make a comparison, and they can see the clear differences and who they can repose their confidence and trust. They can see the NDC party government delivering and responding to their needs,” she noted.

