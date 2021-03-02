Ghanaians urged to respect and uphold integrity of judicial system

The NCCE says citizens must respect and uphold the integrity of Ghana’s judicial system.

The Eastern Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr. Alex Sackey, has urged citizens to respect and uphold the integrity of Ghana’s judicial system.

In light of the country’s 2020 election petition, he stated that there was the need for citizens to respect institutions of the state, especially the three arms of government-Executive, Judiciary, and Legislature.



Mr. Sackey said this at a meeting of 33 Municipal and District Directors of NCCE in the Eastern Region and patrons of Civic Education clubs in Koforidua.



He reminded Ghanaians that the election petition was not the first under the fourth republic and was unlikely to be the last and the 1992 constitution had foreseen the possibility of expression of doubts about the declaration of election results by the Electoral Commission.



He noted that the Constitution made provision under Article 64 for any citizen of Ghana to challenge the validity of a presidential election at the Supreme Court within 21 days after the declaration of results.



Though, Ghana’s laws permit the challenge of a parliamentary election at the High Court.



Mr. Sackey described justices of the Supreme Court as revered men and women of integrity who were experienced and taken oaths to deliver justice for all regardless of their political, social, or economic backgrounds.

He said it was inconceivable that the justices would depart from that noble path of delivering justice to the citizenry for any consideration and enjoined Ghanaians to respect decisions of the court and resort to appropriate procedures for the redress of issues.



He said the judiciary served as a buffer between the citizenry and abuse of their rights and the exercise of indiscretion by the Executive and other administrative bodies.



The judicial system, he added, was a vital safeguard of the freedom and rights of ordinary persons.



Mr. Sackey warned against insinuations directed against the justice system anytime people found themselves on the losing side.



He urged citizens to brace themselves up for the outcome of the election petition in which the National Democratic Congress presidential candidate for 2020 was challenging the validity of the December presidential polls.



He also called on Ghanaians to work collectively to strengthen state institutions and promote good governance towards preserving the peace of Ghana’s fledgling democracy.