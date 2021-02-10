Ghanaians won’t trust EC if Jean Mensa is not cross-examined – Lawyer

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

A private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, has confirmed that the ongoing election petition can conclude without the 1st Respondent being cross-examined but indicated that it will mar the expectations of Ghanaians who are looking forward to having an opportunity to hear from Jean Mensa as regards exactly what transpired during the collating and declaration of the presidential results.

Mr. Abdulai also said that though it falls within the ambit of the law for a witness to decide not to testify or contest with a petitioner in court, the Supreme Court judges cannot force the respondent into the witness box.



“Though Ghanaians were anxiously waiting for Jean Mensa to be cross-examined by the lead counsel for the National Democratic Congress, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata, the 1st Respondent who is the last returning officer of the 2020 presidential elections is refusing to testify on her own witness statement and this will leave doubts in the minds of Ghanaians.”



Speaking to host Kwame Tutu on Yen Sempa on Onua FM on Wednesday, February 10, the private legal practitioner further stated that if the EC knew she wouldn’t have been in the witness box to testify, she wouldn’t have filed her witness statement at all.

Again, he stated, Jean Mensa should have made it clear from scratch she was not contesting the petitioner.



Mr. Abdulai concluded that if the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) is cross-examined and she is able to defend her witness statement, it will help clear any doubts from the minds of the public on the presidential results declared in favour of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Ghanaians will not believe in the Electoral Commission if Jean Mensa still refuses to be cross-examined, he stressed.