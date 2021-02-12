Goal of Mahama’s petition is to destroy Jean Mensa totally, not election rerun - NPP MP

Former President, John Mahama with EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region Kennedy Nyarko Osei has noted that John Dramani Mahama did not go to court to seek the Apex Court to order for a rerun of the 2020 elections.

John Dramani Mahama who led the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections is seeking the Supreme Court to order a rerun of the elections because to him, no political party won the 2020 elections.



This to him, is because no political party could garner the 50% plus one vote stipulated in the country’s constitution.



In the course of the petition hearing, the petitioner has lost all applications filed but continues to persist.



In the latest application, the petitioner is seeking to reopen its case in order to subpoena the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to testify in court after the court ruled that the witness cannot be forced to mount the witness box.

But reacting to the strategy used by the John Dramani Mahama’s team of Lawyer, Hon. Kennedy Nyarko Osei indicated that John Dramani Mahama did not go to court to seek a rerun of the elections.



To him, the petitioner seeks to discredit Jean Mensa and the EC setup in its current form and dent their hard won reputation.



He said in a post he shared on social media that “It’s now crystal clear that the intent of the petitioner going to court to challenge the 2020 elections was not to claim any victory for December 7th, 2020 elections but rather to dent the image and rip off the credibility of Mrs. Jean Mensah led EC. That’s exactly what the petitioner and his lawyers seeks to do with the ongoing Election Petition. That’s my general observations so far based on the methods of litigation by the petitioner’s Lawyers”.