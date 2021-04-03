God's promises still rule supreme - E. P. Moderator

Right. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (RTD) Bliss Divine Agbeko

Right. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. (RTD) Bliss Divine Agbeko, Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, says God's promises still rule supreme in situations of hopelessness.

He, therefore, called on Christians not to be discouraged in such situations but hold fast to the promises of God.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Lt. Col. Agbeko said this in his Easter message released in Ho and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



"As we celebrate Easter joyfully, the resurrection of Jesus Christ should strengthen us," he said.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko said Jesus Christ had power over life and death and that whosoever had hope in Him had life in abundance.



He said as a nation, the Easter festivities should bring us hope "that we can overcome our problems, no matter the situation."



The Moderator reminded Ghanaians that the "death situation" the country was going through would pass, adding that it was just a matter of time.

He called on Christians to celebrate Easter with hope for a brighter future.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Agbeko said whatever appeared as an impossibility was possible with God.



He stressed that God would revive the nation because, in all adversities, the word of God still stood.



The Moderator said the crucifixion of Jesus Christ was a devastating and fearful experience to remember but his resurrection brought hope to a lost world.



He reminded Ghanaians of the existence of the COVID-19 pandemic and appealed to them to continue to observe all the safety protocols "even as they celebrate the victory Christ won for us."