Going to court without collated results unacceptable - Adom Otchere to NDC

The host of Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere, has questioned why the NDC would go to court without having first collated its own results from the 2020 general elections.

When Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, mounted the witness box in the ongoing 2020 Election Petition at the Supreme Court as first witness, he failed to provide answers to the questions on whether he had collated results from his party to share with the court.



Also, he failed tell the court what total figures the first respondent in the case, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had and for which they are contesting.



Former President John Dramani Mahama is in court challenging the declared results of the 2020 elections as declared by Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, in favour of Akufo-Addo.



But Paul Adom-Otchere, on Good Evening Ghana Thursday night, wondered why such a party in a case of such nature will appear in court without such important details to the case, insisting that they owe it a duty to Ghanaians to share what they have with them.



“I believe they have the results. The NDC must come and show the results that they have, unless, of course, their concern is the results that they have may not make their case but if the results they have will make their case for which reason they have mounted an election petition, whether the petition is successful or not, they owe it to Ghanaians to show the Ghanaian people that we have the election results.”



Adom-Otchere further indicated that if all the Independent Election Observers including the media and Civil Society Organisations were able to independently collate their figures and get the results needed, how much more the NDC who is a stakeholder in the elections, claim that they don’t have the duplicates of the pink sheets.

“What is the point about the NDC saying that I do not have it? We have to make it impossible for the NDC to say that they don’t have the results; they must bring the results,” he stressed.



He expressed his surprise that a major opposition political party after governing Ghana for so many years and having had important individuals within the rank and file of the party, “and Johnson Asiedu Nketia go to court and on three important questions say I don’t have the results. What is the meaning of this?”



He questioned further if the party takes Ghanaians seriously.



“Is the NDC taking Ghanaians for granted? Are they taking their own people for granted?”



