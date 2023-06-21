2
Menu
News

Government declares Wednesday, June 28 holiday

Muslims Prays Flie photo: Muslims praying

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Wednesday, June 28, 2023, a public holiday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The statement indicated that the holiday is to mark the Muslim festivity, Eid-ul-Adha.

It added the holiday must be observed across the country.

“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 28th June 2023 which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” parts of the statement read.

About Eid-ul-Adha:

Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a major celebration.

As part of the celebration Muslims will attend the special prayers held at different major mosques.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated to make Abraham’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.

Read the full statement below:

You can also watch this video on the impact of climate change on sea life:





You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:





You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:





IB/MA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Axim galamsey gang leader allegedly beats up uncle for testifying against him
Akufo-Addo turned out to be a monumental disappointment – Yvonne Nelson
Horrifying cases of sexual abuse hit Ofoase Ayirebi, perpetrators let loose
Bawumia brags about ‘stealing’ Opare Ansah from Alan
Related Articles: