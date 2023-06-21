Government declares Wednesday, June 28 holiday

Flie photo: Muslims praying

The government, through the Ministry of Interior, has declared Wednesday, June 28, 2023, a public holiday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery.



The statement indicated that the holiday is to mark the Muslim festivity, Eid-ul-Adha.



It added the holiday must be observed across the country.



“The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 28th June 2023 which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” parts of the statement read.



About Eid-ul-Adha:

Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims all over the world as a major celebration.



As part of the celebration Muslims will attend the special prayers held at different major mosques.



Eid al-Adha is celebrated to make Abraham’s devotion to Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son, Ismail.



