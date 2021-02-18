Government has not harassed, interfered with work of media - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said the performance of the government in ensuring media freedom is commendable.

According to him, the government has not harassed the media as perceived by some individuals.



He was responding to a question asked by O. B Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South on whether the government has complied with the constitutional provision which bars the government from interfering with the work of the media.



He argued that the government has ensured that it does not control or interfere with the work of editors of publishers nor penalised them for their opinions and editorials.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah added not only has the government complied but gone further to improve other things aimed at enhancing access to information including the Right to Information Act.



The nominee admitted that several reports about the attacks on journalists have been recorded but these attacks do not necessarily come from the government.

The media he, said, must be protected because it is the sunlight that helps our democracy grow.



He also noted that irresponsible journalism should not be an excuse to attack journalists.



The lawmaker said there are legal avenues for people who feel offended by publications by the media to pursue instead of attacking the media, he said when he appeared before the Vetting Committee.



