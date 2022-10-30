Government releases funds to Senior High Schools

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

Source: GNA

The Government, through the Ministry of Education, has released funds to all Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training schools.

The funds comprised GH¢126,000,000 covering non-perishable food items to the National Food Buffer Stock Company and GH¢72,106,603 covering perishable food items and recurring expenditures.



This is in a press release from the Ministry of Education signed by Kwasi Kwarteng, its Spokesperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency.



The Ministry in the statement assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the timely supply of adequate and quality food items to schools.

“The Ministry further reiterates its dedication to ensuring smooth and effective distribution of other resources in its quest to improve and sustain quality education in Ghana,” the statement added.



The Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High Schools recently raised concerns about shortage of food in schools and threatened to close down schools heavily affected.