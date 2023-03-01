4
Government working with Police to recover all encroached lands – Abu Jinapor

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has revealed that his ministry is collaborating with the Ghana Police Service to recover all encroached public lands.

According to him, the government is committed to protecting all public lands, thereby recovering all the lands that have been encroached by some persons illegally.

The Minister made these revelations when he took his turn at the Information Ministry’s meet the press series held in Accra.

Mr Jinapor stated that they are going full force into protecting public lands, adding that the Ministry is also engaging the various Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as well as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), to take steps to protect lands acquired for their use, or which fall within the jurisdiction of the Assemblies.

Mr Jinapor noted that, to protect the forest resources, prospecting and/or exploration activities in forest reserves continue to be suspended with the importing of Rosewood and the permits for the export of Rosewood continue to be banned.

